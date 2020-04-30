QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 32 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Sunday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 27,419 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, over 877,371 people were screened for the virus till July 4, out of which 27,419 were reported positive and 32 in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 694 active coronavirus cases in the province while 26,413 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 312 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Sunday was recorded at 4.76 percent in the province.

