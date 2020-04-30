PM Imran review progress on different development projects during his visit to Gwadar.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Gwadar today (Monday) to review progress on different development projects and break ground for other mega projects.

During his visit, the prime minister accompanied by members of his federal cabinet is also expected to witness the signing of a number of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) including implementation agreement 1.2 MGD desalination plant and solar generators grant for Balochistan.

According to information available with APP Digital, the prime minister would be briefed on the ongoing development projects in the area where he is also expected to interact with the authorities concerned and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) workforce.

He would also perform ground breaking of North Gwadar Free Zones (FZ), enterprises in Gwadar FZ, Gwadar expo building and other factories.

The prime minister will also address a ceremony and interact with the local populace.

Though video links, it is also expected that expression of commitment for investment in Gwadar would be made by the Chinese investors and by the ambassadors of Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Kenya and Qatar.

