PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will take out a rally in Swat on Sunday in an attempt to put further pressure on the government.

Preparations for public rally in Swat have been completed. The rally will be held on Sunday at 2 pm. Flags and banners of all PDM parties have been hoisted around the ground.

Due to the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country and the security situation, the local administration has refused to allow the joint opposition to hold rally. PDM leaders say the meeting will take place anyway.

The PML-N delegation led by Shahbaz Sharif will attend the PDM meeting. The delegation includes Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Amir Muqam and Maryam Aurangzeb.

Shehbaz Sharif will lead the rally from Balakot and will reach the venue. The rally will start from Balakot, Malam Jabba at 2 pm.

Talking to media, PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam said that the PDM meeting would be held at Swat Ground and hoped that the district administration will cooperate with the PDM. Tomorrow there will be not only a meeting but also a powerful meeting.

He went on to say that PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and other leaders would address the meeting. The meeting will be so big that the ground will be less.