Nigerian President conveyed his feelings of high esteem for Pakistani Armed Forces.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari has appreciated and thanked Pakistan and its Armed Forces for their consistent support to Nigeria in its war against terrorism.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Nigerian President expressed these views while talking to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, who called on him on Saturday.

Chairman JCSC also reiterated that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Nigeria.

Chairman JCSC also held separate meetings with Defence Minister Retired Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi, Chief of Defence Staff General Leo Irabor and Chiefs of the Tri-Services.

Matters of bilateral military cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment were discussed during the meetings.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee is on an official visit to Nigeria.

Nigerian military and political leadership unanimously conveyed complete satisfaction on the performance of newly inducted JF-17 fighter aircraft from Pakistan.

They also mentioned that the JF-17 aircraft, with its unique fighting capabilities, would prove to be a potent platform in addressing the security requirements of Nigeria.

Earlier upon arrival Nigerian Defence Headquarters, Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Nigerian Armed Forces.