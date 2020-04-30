He said the decision to reopen schools is up to the provinces

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday said that education has already suffered a lot, exams will not be canceled and students should continue their studies.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said that last year there was a lot of trouble in education, schools remained closed for a long time, many shortcomings have to be filled.

He said the decision to reopen schools is up to the provinces, adding that all the children passed last year but the provincial ministers decided that examinations must be conducted.

The minister said that the Punjab government would look into the matter of fees but examinations would not be postponed.

Shafqat Mehmood said students are hoping that examinations would be canceled, adding that schools should be reopened as much as possible without endangering health. “Already a lot of damage has been done, I will tell the students that the exams will be held according to the date sheet.”