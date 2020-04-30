One of the deceased was identified as Nadir son of Arshad Hussain, the resident of Lahore.

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – At least four people including two women were killed and two children sustained injuries when a car fell in river near Jhora in Neelum Valley district on Saturday.

The ill-fated incident occurred when a tourist family from Lahore was heading back to Muzaffarabad after a trip to Neelum Valley when their car met accident at Ghel Paiyn near Jhora.

One of the deceased was identified as Nadir son of Arshad Hussain, the resident of Lahore.

Four bodies had been pulled out of the car by the local rescuers while two children were rescued alive and were shifted to hospital for medical assistance.