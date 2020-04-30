The federal minister said the actual case is of around Rs 5000 billion.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary on Saturday said that National Accountability Bureau has so far recovered Rs 33 billion in the fake accounts case against Asif Ali Zardari.

The federal minister took to the twitter and said the actual case is of around Rs 5000 billion.

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 3, 2021

He said this shows the level of corruption carried out in the country and how did the past rulers plundered the country and Sindh.

Criticizing the Sindh government, he said that with this recovery you can gauge the level of corruption in this country and how the rulers have looted Sindh and Pakistan.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the federal minister has criticized the Sindh government for alleged corruption.

During his recent visit to Karachi, Fawad Chaudhry had accused the Sindh rulers and the PPP leadership of misusing public funds for money laundering abroad.

He also advocated for the monitoring of funds given to the Sindh government by the federal government through third parties .

It is pertinent to mention here that about 172 people are under investigation in the fake bank accounts scandal, including former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faralan Talpur, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Provincial Minister Anwar Sial, Property Tycoon Malik Riaz and others.