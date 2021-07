The actual case is of around five thousand billion rupees: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far recovered thirty three billion rupees in the fake accounts case against Asif Ali Zardari.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said the actual case is of around five thousand billion rupees.

Information Minister said this shows the level of corruption carried out in the country and how did the past rulers plundered the country and Sindh.