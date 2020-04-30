LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has detected an illegal 150ft long gas pipeline during a raid at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker’s factory.

According to details, gas was being illegally provided to the factory of MNA Talib Hussain Nakai. The illegal activity has costed damage of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

According to FIA officials, the underground pipeline was being extended to the factory from a domestic meter. The agency has lodged two cases against the MNA, his father and other suspects.