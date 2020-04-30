  Published On 03 July,2021 12:59 pm
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar says Pakistan has received 2.5 million doses of anti-Covid vaccine  Moderna  from the United States.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said this vaccine is particularly for those, who have to travel for work or study to countries, which are only accepting certain vaccines.

The minister also appreciated the American President Joe Biden for his progressive policy on Covid-19.