ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar says Pakistan has received 2.5 million doses of anti-Covid vaccine Moderna from the United States.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said this vaccine is particularly for those, who have to travel for work or study to countries, which are only accepting certain vaccines.

The minister also appreciated the American President Joe Biden for his progressive policy on Covid-19.