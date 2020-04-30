ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that Pakistan wants good relation with the US but won’t give bases and every effort is being made not to be a part of any war inside Afghanistan

Speaking exclusively in Dunya News program “Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Sath”, he said that we have won the war on terror in the country in the past and if imposed we are ready if we have to fight again.

The information minister said the decision to withdraw the US from Afghanistan has been made in a hurry and unfortunately if it happens, it will have consequences, and countries like us will have to suffer the consequences. He said that Pakistan wants good relations with the United States but will not give bases, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has clearly announced the PTI government’s policy. “We will be partner in peace but will not be a partner in the conflict.”

Regarding Afghanistan, he said that our position on the neighboring country is the same and whatever situation is building inside Afghanistan, we have consensus that there should be a system that includes all factions. “We are trying our best not to be a part of any war inside Afghanistan,” he said and added we are trying to make all factions sit down and reconcile and it is yet to be seen how much we would succeed.

He went on to say that we have honestly worked for peace in the neighboring country, adding that Pakistan brought the Taliban to table for talks with the US. He said the Afghan Taliban agreed to hold negotiations with the Kabul administration after our efforts, adding that there are distances between the two for which they are trying to bring the two closer once again.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that if the situation persists and the Afghan Taliban succeeded in capturing Kabul through fighting, all other factions will stand against them, after which there will be no stability in the neighboring country.

He said as infighting in Afghanistan could result in historic bloodshed in the country after which a new wave of refugees may come to Pakistan, adding that we have a lot of problems. The United States and Pakistan have the same interests in Afghanistan, both want peace and stability.