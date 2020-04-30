Only reason of PM not coming to meeting was reservations conveyed by some opposition leaders

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following the reservations from the opposition, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided not to attend the meeting the in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security held in the National Assembly yesterday in the interest of national interest.

Opposition criticized PM Imran Khan for not attending the high-level security briefing to lawmakers a day earlier.

Sources said that opposition had raised reservations over Imran Khan s participation in the meeting. He was always willing to attend meeting of Parliamentary Committee and the only reason of his not coming to meeting was reservations conveyed to Assembly Secretariat by some opposition leaders.

“The opposition had informed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser that they would walk out of the meeting if PM attended the meeting,” sources added.

On Thursday, an in-camera session of the parliament was held wherein Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed briefed the political leadership on external and internal security issues and regional challenges.

Chaired by National Assembly Security Committee Chairman and Speaker Asad Qaiser, the briefing was attended by parliamentary leadership, members of the National Assembly as well as senators. The briefing was attended by Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, four Chief Ministers, Foreign Minister and Defense.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar and other heads of national security agencies also attended the meeting.

In the first session, the legislators were told that Pakistan had played a very sincere, positive and responsible role in Afghan peace process.

Pakistan’s concerted efforts had not only paved the way for dialogue between the confronting Afghan groups but also facilitated the meaningful negotiations between the United States and Taliban.

Pakistan firmly believed that peace and stability in Afghanistan would lead towards lasting peace in South Asia.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan would welcome a government which would be a real representative of Afghan people at all levels, and would continue playing its responsible role for Afghan peace.

The meeting was further informed that Pakistan’s land was not being used against Afghanistan and hoped that Afghanistan would also not allow using its soil against Pakistan.

The house was told that around 90 percent Pak-Afghan border had been fenced while an effective system of customs and border control was also being enforced.

The political and parliamentary leadership expressed satisfaction over the briefing and exhibited their desire for peace, development and prosperity in Afghanistan.

They viewed that such meetings not only played an important role in evolving national consensus on important national issues but also created harmony on various national issues.

The briefing also featured a question and answer session wherein the members also put forwarded their suggestions. The recommendations would be considered as an important part of security policy.