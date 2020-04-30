LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar said the people of Pakistan want an end to corruption and strict accountability of corrupt elements in the country.

In a statement on Friday, Usman Buzdar said that the corrupt elements have caused irreparable damage to the country and the nation. He said such elements will not be able to escape the consequences of their actions.

Usman Buzdar further stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) struggle against corruption is bearing fruits and there is no chance of any irregularities during the reign of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Usman Buzdar also paid tribute to PM Imran Khan for remaining steadfast in his resolve against corruption. He said that only the honest leadership can bring people out of problems and the new Pakistan will be free from corruption.

