LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab province was entering a new era of development and prosperity due to the prudent economic policies of the PTI government.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said a 66 per cent increase had been made in the development budget valuing Rs. 560 billion and a composite roadmap of genuine development introduced.

Parliamentarians were also consulted to finalize the annual development programme and Rs.25 billion had been allocated for mega projects through public-private partnership mode, he added.

The CM announced to provide free health insurance to 100 per cent population in Punjab adding that universal health insurance was a flagship initiative of the PTI government.

Similarly, the CM said that a 10 per cent increase was made in the pays and pensions of government employees along with a 25 per cent special allowance for grade 1 to 19 employees.

He regretted that the opposition was not interested in the development of the people and pointed out that development was only shown in papers while the masses yearned for development around them.

The past rulers had bankrupted the province with their wrong policies and exhibitory projects, he said.

The PTI inherited a devastated economy in 2018 and had to make difficult decisions to stabilize the economy. These steps were yielding positive results now, concluded the CM.