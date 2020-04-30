Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and India on Thursday exchanged the lists of their nationals in each other’s jails.

Pakistan shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 609 Indian prisoners including 51 civilians and 558 fishermen.

Similarly, the government of India simultaneously shared the list of 345 Pakistani prisoners in India including 271 civilians and 74 fishermen with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.

The step is consistent with the clause (i) of the Agreement on Consular Access between Pakistan and India, signed on 21st May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively.