Ravi City project aims at protecting environment: Gill

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister s Special Assistant on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has said Ravi City project is aimed at protecting environment, addressing groundwater pollution and to give new life to River Ravi.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said River Ravi project will be a new city comprising of 10, 2000 acres land where seven water treatment plants will be installed.

He said environmental cleanliness, provision of clean drinking water to the citizens of Lahore City are one of the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan as it has been expanding un-planned since 40 years.

The SAPM said a knowledge city is also being included in the project and eleven universities, including three international institutions, have shown their interest to open campuses in the new city.

He said this project will be completed with our own resources without involving any loan and will be an example of sustainability.

Shahbaz Gill said this project is the first Green City project in the country and a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed with a joint consortium of Real Estate Investment Trust.