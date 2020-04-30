Pakistan will continue to play constructive role in Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has said it will continue to play a constructive role in the Afghan peace process.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan has worked closely with the United States to achieve durable peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said we will continue to cooperate with the US and the international community towards that end.

The Spokesperson said it is desire and hope of Pakistan that the Afghan peace process succeeds and the Afghan parties agree to a common solution which is inclusive, broad based and comprehensive. He reiterated that there is no military solution to the conflict.

When asked to comment on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani s recent statement in Capitol Hill, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said instead of indulging in blame game, the Afghan leadership should spent all energy on making the peace process successful.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson welcomed the UN Secretary General s recent report which highlights the indiscriminate targeting of Kashmiris with pellet guns in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He called upon the international community to take cognizance of the plight of oppressed Kashmiri children. He said the meeting held in New Delhi last week was yet another attempt by the BJP government to further marginalize the Kashmiri people to perpetuate India s illegal occupation in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said the meeting also further exposed the falsehood of the Indian narrative of so called normalcy in the occupied valley.

The spokesperson said any steps that are aimed at bringing further illegal change in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir will not be accepted by the Kashmiris and will also be resolutely opposed by Pakistan. He said the only viable option is the solution of Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Responding to a question, the Foreign Office Spokesperson confirmed that Pakistan is participating as an observer in the Sea Breeze naval exercise hosted by Ukraine keeping in perspective defense ties with the host. He recalled that Ukraine also participated in Aman 2021 exercise hosted by Pakistan Navy. He said there is no change in Pakistan s principled position on Palestinian issue. He said we have consistently called for two state solutions with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds al Sharif as a capital of Palestinian state.