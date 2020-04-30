Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan stands for peace within and all around.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Pakistan stand for peace within and all around and is ready to act as a bridge between the regions.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS visited National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad.

Addressing the participants of National Security and War Course (NSWC) – 21, Gen Bajwa dilated upon the evolving strategic and regional environment.

“Pakistan stands for peace within and all around, as it looks forward to acting as a bridge between regions,” he said.

Expounding on Pakistan’s support to Afghan Peace Process, the Army Chief said that spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability.

Expressing resolute support to the people of IIOJ&K, COAS stressed upon a peaceful and durable solution of Kashmir issue in line with relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Sharing his vision of Pakistan Army, the COAS underscored the need for continuous evaluation of existing doctrine and corresponding strategy to effectively deal with the evolving threats in various domains.

He termed professionalism, competence and devotion to duty as hall mark of Pakistan Army and emphasised on realistic and futuristic training for maintaining perpetual operational readiness.

“Force modernization and induction of advanced technologies are imperative for maintaining qualitative edge over adversary,” COAS remarked.

“A well-equipped, well trained and motivated Army having unwavering support of its people can surmount any challenge,” Gen Bajwa emphasised adding that the forces that wish to undermine the unbreakable bond between Armed Forces and the nation are bound to fail.

Congratulating the participants on successful completion of their course, he advised them to stay focused on attaining professional excellence while remaining abreast with revolutionary advancements in warfare which are redefining national security.

Earlier on arrival, the Army Chief was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed; President NDU.