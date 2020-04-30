Indian troops martyr 15 Kashmiris in June

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, martyred fifteen Kashmiris during the month of June 2021.

According to a report, of those six were killed by the troops in fake encounters or in custody. The killing rendered two women widowed and five children orphaned in June.

During the month, one hundred sixty nine people were critically injured after Indian troops and police personnel used brute force on peaceful protesters in the territory.

The report maintained that at least eighty one (81) civilians, mostly youth and political activists, were arrested; several of them were booked under black law Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities Preventive Act (UAPA). The troops also damaged one house during cordon and search operations in the month, the report added.

The report pointed out that Indian troops martyred 67 Kashmiris including top APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and two women during last six months of this year in the territory.

The report maintained that the killing by the troops during the last six months rendered four women widowed and eleven children orphaned. The troops damaged over twenty eight houses and structures and molested or disgraced eleven women and arrested 517 persons including students and youth during cordon and search operations across the occupied territory.

During the period, 333 people were critically injured due to the use of brute force on peaceful demonstrators by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the territory, the report said.