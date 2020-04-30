The Pakistani troops responded to the attack in a befitting manner.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with Afghanistan-based terrorists, army’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, terrorists based inside Afghanistan from across the international border opened fire on a military post in North Waziristan tribal district.

The Pakistani troops responded to the attack in a befitting manner. However, the ISPR said, during the fighting Havaldar Saleem and Lance Naik Pervaiz embraced martyrdom.