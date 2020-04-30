ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday reiterated that he will not resign on someone else’s wishes and said that he will remain on the post as long as he has trust of party leadership and lawmakers.

Talking to media persons, CM Sindh said that opposition created rumpus in the Sindh Assembly during speeches of lawmakers from treasury benches.

Speaker invited opposition members to attend the session and express their point of view but no speech was made by them in six days, he added.

On the other hand, Accountability court in Islamabad postponed indictment of CM Sindh in fake accounts case and again summoned all the accused on July 28 for the indictment.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has criticized Sindh government for banning the opposition’s entry in the premises of provincial assembly.

In a tweet, he said the opposition leader and eight other legislators from opposition benches were not allowed to enter the Sindh Assembly which is an example of worst kind of dictatorship.