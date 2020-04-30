The driver of the trailer managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

MURIDKE (Dunya News) – One person was killed when a rashly driven trailer collided with a car in Muridke on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Grand Trunk Road in Muridke where a speedy trailer hit a car, killing its driver on the spot. Eye-witnesses said that the accident was caused due negligence of driver of the trailer.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital. Police sources said that the driver of the trailer managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

