QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 62 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 27,145 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, over 861,986 people were screened for the virus till June 29, out of which 27,145 were reported positive and 62 in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 701 active coronavirus cases in the province while 26,136 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 308 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Sunday was recorded at 8.31 percent in the province.

