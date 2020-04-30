The overall demand for electricity is 4450MW while production is 4000MW.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Following the increase in demand for electricity, nearly all the localities of the provincial capital continue to experience prolonged power outages on Tuesday as the power shortfall has reached 550 megawatts.

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is facing a 550MW power shortage due to which several areas of Lahore are witnessing around 8 hours long unannounced load shedding.

Unannounced load shedding of 7 to 8 hours continues in rural and suburban areas of the city. According to sources, LESCO is also carrying out 8-hour load shedding on high loss feeders.

Sources said that shortfall has increased due to reduction in power generation from RLNG and hydel and the increase in the load on the system has led to complaints of technical faults and burning of transformers.

The faults in transformers and wires in different areas also resulted in power outages for hours.