Former CM Sindh Arbab Ghulam meets Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former Chief Minister Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest as well as overall political situation.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the present government carried out substantial development in the province, whereas the previous governments relied on pomp and show only.

He regretted that the past regimes destroyed institutions through political interference, whereas the present government made the institutions autonomous and ensured appointments on merit.

The chief minister said the culture of personal liking and disliking was weeded out by the PTI government and merit policy was being promoted,stated official spokesman.

Chief Minister said the annual budget for education, health and other social sectors has been massively increased in the next fiscal year’s budget, adding the Annual Development Programme would ensure composite development in every district of the province.

Arbab Ghulam praised the vision of Sardar Usman Buzdar on presenting a “people friendly” and development focussed budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

He said Punjab Chief Minister’s vision for equal development was praiseworthy as Punjab government created a praiseworthy precedent of presenting separate development packages for every district.He said the Sindh government can follow Punjab government’s model of development.

Arbab Ghulam appreciated that record development work was carried out in short span of three years in Punjab.