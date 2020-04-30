Provision of relief to farmers Govt's top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan said provision of relief to farmers is amongst the top priorities of the government for which reforms are being introduced to the agriculture sector under a comprehensive strategy.

He was talking to Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, who called on him in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, they discussed record production of all crops and a strategy for upcoming crops.

Besides, it was decided to organize Farmers Convention in Islamabad on Thursday.