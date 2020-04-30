Country's agricultural land is shrinking while population is on the rise: Shah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Khurshid Shah on Tuesday said that incumbent government promised to announce a tax free budget but instead it imposed taxes of Rs1200 billion on the populace.

Expressing his views during the NA session, Khurshid Shah said that poverty in the country has risen to historic level. He lambasted government’s agricultural policies and wondered why country’s agricultural output is not increasing despite Pakistan being an agricultural country.

He added that country’s agricultural land is shrinking while population is on the rise and asked government what it has done to address the issue.

The PPP leader said that providing health card will not solve anything. In Sindh, an heart operation which costs about Rs2 million is done free of cost and they are never asked that where did they come from, he added.