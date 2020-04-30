PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi announces to resign from Sindh Assembly

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi has announced to resign from the Sindh Assembly.

Talking to media persons outside the Assembly, he said that he could not serve his constituency by becoming a member of the House, adding that he was not being allowed to play his role in the Assembly. Therefore, in protest today, he is resigning from the seat of PS 101 of the Provincial Assembly.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that this assembly has become undemocratic, today our 5 MPAs were not allowed to enter the assembly. The opposition is not being allowed to play a role in the House.

He said if the protest was to be held on the streets then the membership of the House was not required. I will submit my resignation in writing to the Speaker Assembly tomorrow, he added.

