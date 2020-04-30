NAB chief takes notice of attack on bureau team during raid at Aijaz Jakhrani's house

JACOBABAD (Dunya News) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday has taken notice of attack on team during raid at provincial Adviser on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani.

According to anti-graft watchdog, the arrest warrant against the Sindh adviser was issued in assets beyond means case. District police and Jacobabad Senior Superintendent in Police (SSP) had not cooperated with us in this regard, the team stated.



The NAB further stated that investigation into irregularities in Sindh Education Reforms Program is already underway.

Earlier, Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench had extended the pre-arrest bail of Aijaz Jakhrani in assets beyond means case.

It is to be mentioned here that the accountability bureau has charged the Sindh adviser and four others for alleged corruption worth Rs740 million.