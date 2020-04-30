Fawad Chaudhry said it is absolutely ridiculous to talk that Zulfi Bukhari had visited Israel.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that the non serious political leadership was a great challenge for the country (due to its nascence approach).

In a tweet, the minister said some foreign networks start disseminating various rumours first, then a specific group initiate posting comments on these rumours and subsequently any leader of opposition’s Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) pick those comments like his religious obligation and further spread the rumours in the mainstream (media).

Commenting on rumours about former Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari’s Israel visit, he said it is absolutely ridiculous to talk that Bukhari had visited Israel as the representative of Pakistan Army.

PPP Co Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari start commenting on the rumours in a stupid manner without applying his mind a bit, and verifying the veracity of the rumour.

