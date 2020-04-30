PIA plane uses Indian airspace to avoid bad weather

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had used Indian airspace on Friday in view of the safety of passengers during bad weather, prior permission was sought from the Indian authorities.

According to sources, the captain of the PIA plane PK306 diverted the plane into Indian airspace with the clearance of the concerned authorities on Friday.

The flight passed through Indian territory under the rules to avoid stormy weather. Prior clearance was obtained from Lahore and Delhi Air Traffic Control.

There was also an alpha control and air defense clearance based on the existing hotline between the two countries. In bad weather or in an emergency, the flight can be diverted to any country under international law.

A statement issued by the PIA on the issue said that in an emergency, the member states of the International Aviation Organization must abide by the agreements.

