The prime minister will also address Tiger Force volunteers.

MANSEHRA (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has arrived at Naran district Mansehra to inaugurate various development projects for the promotion of tourism and environmental protection in the area.

The projects include tree plantation on the banks of Kunhar River, distribution of motorbikes among Community River Rangers, raising trout fishes in the Kunhar River, provision of 5.5 million eco-friendly biodegradable bags, and emergency response service for tourists and delivery of machinery and equipment for waste collection.

