LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 20 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 955,657. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,231 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 914 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,729 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,418 in Sindh, 4,308 in KP, 776 in Islamabad, 582 in Azad Kashmir, 307 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 345,900 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 336,076 in Sindh, 137,759 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,596 in Islamabad, 27,064 in Balochistan, 20,243 in Azad Kashmir and 6,019 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 14,460,890 coronavirus tests and 44,496 in the last 24 hours. 901,201 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,961 patients are in critical condition.