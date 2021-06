According to rescue sources, no casualty was reported in the incident.

FATEH JANG (Dunya News) – Fire broke out in a fully loaded 22-wheel trailer at the Fateh Jang Road near Motorway on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

Seven fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control. Fire brigade officials informed that the case of fire is not yet known.

According to rescue sources, no casualty was reported in the incident. However, the trailer was completely destroyed due to blaze.