KARACHI (Dunya News) – The residents of a five-storey residential building located in Allah Wala Town area of Korangi in Karachi were asked to vacate the building after it was tilted to a dangerous level and cracks were also appeared in it, Dunya News reported on Friday.

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) staff reached spot and sealed the building after preliminary inspection. The SBCA were of the view that a complete inspection will be carried out in the morning after which it will be decided whether the building if fit for living or not.

The SBCA officials also informed that the five-storey residential building has constructed on 94-yard plot and consists of 10 flats. The official also informed that valuables belonging to residents are still in the building.

