ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan will host a dinner for Members National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties, Dunya News reported.

Federal ministers and PTI members would also attend the dinner. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and other political allies have been invited to attend dinner.

Sources further informed that PM Imran will discuss the overall political situation in the country as well as federal budget 2021-22 on the occasion. At the dinner, a strategy will be worked out regarding the approval of the budget.

