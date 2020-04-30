World must recognize Pakistan's consistent peace overtures: CJCSC

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza said Pakistan is committed to peace and today the entire nation stands united against terrorism and extremism.

Addressing Course Commissioning Parade of 115th Midshipmen and 23rd SSC held at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi today (Saturday).

He said the world must recognize Pakistan s consistent peace overtures and take notice of the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Naval Staff was also present at the parade.

The commissioning contingent also included midshipmen from Royal Saudi Naval Force and Bahrain Defence Forces.

The Chairman JCSC congratulated the commissioning term for successful completion of the training and becoming guardians of Pakistan s maritime frontiers.

The CJCSC also distributed awards to the distinction holders.