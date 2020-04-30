ECP completes recruitment process for four provinces

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The process of large-scale recruitment of officers in the Election Commission has been completed, 75 officers of grade 17 were recruited for the four provinces.

Sources said that the training process has been started after the appointments and postings of the officers. The children and loved ones of the top officials of the Election Commission failed in recruitment. The niece of the Chief Election Commissioner, the nephew of the Secretary Election Commission failed in recruitment. Son of DG Law and niece of Member Balochistan also failed in recruitment.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission, transparency was ensured in the process of recruitment. The impression of rewarding the relatives or friends of the Chief Election Commission is not correct.

