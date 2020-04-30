PPP was formed on issue of Kashmir: Bilawal

KOTLI (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Pakistan Peoples Party was formed on the issue of Kashmir that journey is still continued.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in connection with the party’s election campaign addressed a public gathering at Kotli Azad Kashmir. Former Prime Minister Raja Parvez Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira and candidates of Kotli Division were also present on the occasion.

Bilawal Bhutto said we learnt from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that if need be we will fight for a thousand year for Kashmir. We learnt from Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto that we will shed our blood where Kashmiri’s shed their sweat.

He said the people who use to say that PPP is finished they should come here and see the fervour and zeal of the people of Kotli. The PPP is still the most vibrant force from Karachi to Kashmir.

Bilawal said the PPP’s policy about Kashmir is that the people of Kashmir will decide their own future. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s slogan was that self-determination of Kashmiris’ is the only slogan for Kashmiris. Qaud-e-Awam used to say that he cannot err on Kashmir even in his sleep but whenever this puppet selected Prime Minister talks about Kashmir in the Parliament, he always commit a mistake.

He said when Modi had attacked Occupied Kashmir Imran had said, “What can I do?”. The people of Occupied Kashmir are fighting against the tyranny of Modi and the people of Azad Kashmir are fighting against the economic crises created by this incapable Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chairman PPP said this government is trying to impose taxes on your energy projects. This government engulfed people in extreme difficulties. Neither Afghanistan nor India or Bangladesh have the inflation as much we have. The change Imran Khan has brought is poverty, inflation and unemployment.

