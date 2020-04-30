Intelligence agencies have prepared the report of blast in Lahore's Johar Town.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In a major development in investigation against Johar Town blast, intelligence agencies have arrested a car mechanic on suspicion of assisting in preparation of the vehicle for the blast.

According to sources, the agencies have shifted the arrested mechanic to undisclosed location for further investigation; however, investigative agencies are still unable to track and arrest the person who parked the car at the place of the incident.

Earlier, security personnel traced the house of arrested foreign national suspect Peter Paul David. Sources told that the suspect allegedly belonged to Mehmoodabad and that important documents were also confiscated from his residence.

On the other hand, Intelligence agencies have prepared the report of blast in Lahore’s Johar Town.

According to the report, evidence of carrying out the explosion by using remote control device was found from the scene. However, the nature of the explosive material is yet to be ascertained.

The report further stated that not a single terrorist outlet has claimed the responsibility of the attack.