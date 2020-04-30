"Those who ruthlessly tore the beloved homeland have become a lesson now."

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar said Saturday that the previous government wasted valuable resources on show-off projects. “Those who ruthlessly tore the beloved homeland have become a lesson now,” he added.

Provincial Minister for School Education Murad Raas, Member Provincial Assmbly (MPAs) Samiullah Chaudhary and Asad Khokhar called on CM Punjab in Lahore. Matters of mutual interest and the current political situation was discussed in the meeting.

CM Buzdar directed Samiullah Chaudhary to finalize the arrangements for laying the foundation stone of South Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur.

On the occasion, Usman Buzdar said the government has laid the foundation for sustainable development in the province. “Every district of the Punjab will prosper from Rs 560 billion development project,” he added.

Usman Buzdar remarked that his government gave a new identity to the South Punjab while the previous government was only busy in show-off projects.

He further stated that after Multan, the foundation stone of South Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur will be laid soon. He also promised to provide funds for the opening of Circular Road Bahawalpur.

