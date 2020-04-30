US and China which are top economic powers of the world: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that position of Pakistan regarding Afghanistan is clear and the country will not allow anyone to use its soil.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a statement, said that Pakistan wants trade with the United States (US) on its own terms. He reminded that Pakistan played a crucial role for ties between US and China which are top economic powers of the world.

The minister further said that Pakistan convinced Taliban for talks with the US and later Afghan government.