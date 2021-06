The government is responsible to maintain the low amount of storage oil: LHC CJP

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday has directed recovery from companies responsible for artificial petroleum crisis.

LHC Chief Justice Qasim Khan, while announcing the decision on pleas against petroleum crisis, ordered the federal government to establish committee to decide the fate of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The government is responsible to maintain the low amount of storage oil, he added.