The security personnel befittingly retaliated to the attack.

SIBBI (Dunya News) – At least five personnel of Frontier Corps (FC) on Friday have embraced martyrdom as terrorists attacked patrolling party in Sibbi.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security personnel befittingly retaliated to the attack.

Search operation has been launched in the entire area to bar the escape of the terrorists from the site. The security officers told that investigation into the matter has also been started.

Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

Security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.