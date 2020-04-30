The ships of both the countries took part in a joint drill.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Zulfiqar has visited Aqaba Port of Jordan in connection with Jordan s centenary celebrations.

According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the Mission Commander met the Governor of Aqaba and other civil and military officials and discussed issues of mutual interest.

He also conveyed a message of goodwill from the Pakistan s Naval Chief to the people of Jordan, especially the Navy.

Commander of Jordan s Royal Naval Force visited PNS Zulfiqar. The Pakistan Navy s contingent also took part in a joint parade with Jordan s Royal Naval Forces.

At the end of the visit, the ships of both the countries took part in a joint drill.