LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar said Friday the world has changed, but unfortunately the negative attitude of the failed opposition has not changed.

Punjab CM said in his statement that the entire opposition had put all its efforts in opposing the government from day one. He said with the support of people for the government, opposition had to face failure at every step.

Usman Buzdar further stated that opposition had lost its credibility by doing the politics of blaming. He said the future of opposition was dark and the people have rejected them forever.

Usman Buzdar said that the future of Pakistan was connected with a transparent and honest leadership like that of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan. He said there was no future of corrupt elements in Pakistan’s politics and New Pakistan was inevitable.

