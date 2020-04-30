Pakistan, Russia express resolve to deepen, diversify bilateral relationship

DUSHANBE (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Russia have expressed resolve to deepen and diversify the bilateral relationship.

The resolve was made at a meeting between National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

During the meeting, they also exchanged views on the regional security and the latest situation in Afghanistan.

The Russian Secretary of the Security Council also invited the National Security Advisor to visit Moscow.