ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A special PIA plane carrying another two million doses of anti-Covid vaccine, sinovac has arrived in Islamabad from China.

The National Command and Operation Center (NDMA) officials received the vaccine at Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday.

According to the NDMA officials, Pakistan is purchasing the vaccine from the international market. There will be a significant increase in daily vaccinations with the arrival of more vaccines.

The officials further said that the vaccine was imported from China and soon will be dispatched to all the vaccination centers across country. All the arrangements have been made accordingly.

