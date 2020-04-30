Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the NAB cases are nothing but lies.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) notice to the party head Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz as illegal.

The PML-N leader said that FIA was now indulged in political revenge after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). She said the whole drama was being staged in order to create distraction from the anti-people budget.

On the other hand, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the NAB cases are nothing but lies. He said when they (NAB) don’t find anything against us, they bring in the benami accounts.

He further said that efforts were being made to bring a presidential system in cover of electoral reforms. He said a country can never progress where votes are stolen.

Earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif appeared before Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in sugar scandal case.

