ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet, in order to ensure timely decisions about basic food items in the country, demand and supply, assessment of prices, transportation and further strengthening of cooperation between the federal and provincial governments, Tuesday approved the establishment of a Centralized Database.

Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over the meeting federal cabinet, which also accorded an in-principle approval to the proposed law for the establishment of Central Database.

The meeting welcomed the inclusion of Shaukat Tareen as Finance Minister in the cabinet.

The prime minister stressed for early completion of the process for electronic voting machine and the right of vote to Overseas Pakistanis. The meeting was briefed about the progress made so in that respect.

Imran Khan also apprised the cabinet of the progress on negotiations with the banned Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).